Braintree tavern slapped with a warning after hosting live singers

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Live performances are once again off the table at the Southside Tavern in Braintree.

Restaurant owner Matt Kielty said he received a call and a verbal warning from health officials after hosting a musical duo named JK and the Foot Thursday night.

They say the event should never have happened because singing is still prohibited.

But, Kielty said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito’s announcement allowing musical performances from last week was unclear. He said he even went to the state’s website to check on the policy change himself.

“When you see permitted to host musical performances, you are automatically think singing,” he said.

The Braintree Board of Health and state officials pointed him to another section of the website which reads:

“For live performances, singing and the playing of brass and wind instruments is discouraged. Singing is not permitted in any indoor performance venues.”

Kielty said, “it’s almost impossible to find. It is buried.”

Now, the owner is left calling all the bands and singers he has booked to cancel the upcoming gigs.

“It’s very, very frustrating. Every restaurant I know is equally frustrated,” he said. “We are trying to get ahead. We are trying to gear up for the spring.”

Only instrumental music will be allowed for the time being. Some municipalities, like Boston, are still saying no to all live music.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)