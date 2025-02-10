BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The search continues for a local teenager who has been missing since last year.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said David Joseph Tibets was last seen in Braintree on November 29.

TIbets is about six feet tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree police.

