BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders in Braintree are considering a new plan to deal with a growing rat problem. For at least one Town Councilor, birth control may be the answer.

Elizabeth Maglio has proposed legislation to control the number of rats on the streets by using contraceptives. Utilizing a sweet liquid that rats want to drink, Maglio said the method is the best non-lethal solution that won’t hurt other animals in the process.

“Rats also only live about two to three years, so the fact that they have a short life and they’re not procreating is a pretty compelling way to impact the rat population,” Maglio told 7NEWS.

Braintree leaders say rats have been an issue for quite some time. The problem got worse during COVID-19, though, when restaurants had to shut their doors and rats started looking for food and shelter in people’s homes.

The city of Newton previously started using contraceptives to handle its rat problems. Braintree is hoping to be next.

If passed, Maglio says her proposed measure will take time. In the end, though, she says it will all be worth it.

“The bill says find a solution that is humane, effective, and cost efficient and this particular strategy seems to fit the bill,” Maglio said.

