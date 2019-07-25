Braintree woman’s favorite color leads to $1M lotto win

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Braintree woman who decided to buy a “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket because it was her favorite color is now the winner of a $1 million prize.

Dorothy Burke said she bought the ticket while getting her morning coffee at Marylou’s on Washington Street in Weymouth because it features her favorite color, purple.

Burke opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are 66 more $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” $30 instant game.

