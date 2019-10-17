Branch of uprooted tree breaks through roof above where man was sleeping in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A large pine tree came crashing down on a house in Danvers as whipping winds and downpours pounded the Bay State overnight.

The tree uprooted and fell across the yard, blocking the doors into the home.

Resident Adelina Todisco recalled hearing a loud bang before discovering the tree had fallen.

“The winds were blowing fiercely all through the night and all of a sudden we hear this big bang, so we get up and never expect it to be the pine tree,” she said. “We were told that that was the healthiest pine tree on our lot here.”

A branch created a hole in the house’s roof just above where Todisco says her son had been sleeping.

“It went through our living room ceiling, part of it, and it happened to be that my son was sleeping on the couch,” she said. “It’s very lucky that part of the ceiling didn’t go on my son’s head. So, we’re very, very fortunate.”

There were no injuries reported.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)