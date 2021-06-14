The House and Senate adjourned for the day late Monday morning, leaving the fate of pandemic policy extensions in doubt with the COVID-19 state of emergency set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The Senate approved a package of policy extensions Thursday.

On Monday morning, House leaders quickly moved a bill out of its Ways and Means Committee but the House adjourned for the day after giving that bill a vote of initial approval.

Progress on the bills could occur behind the scenes Monday, and in connection with a conference call meeting that legislative leaders and Gov. Charlie Baker plan to hold at 2 p.m. The Senate plans a 2 p.m. session on Tuesday. The House will be back in session Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Both the House and Senate bills extend popular policies that were instituted to adapt to the realities of COVID-19, including remote participation in public meetings, restaurant relief measures like to-go cocktails and expanded outdoor dining, and eviction protections .

They differ in other areas — the House bill would also extend a cap on fees that delivery services charge restaurants and the Senate bill includes COVID-19 care billing protections also sought by Gov. Charlie Baker.

