The White House on Tuesday sent to the U.S. Senate the nomination of David Weil, a nominee with long Massachusetts ties, to serve as the next administrator of the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

The division is responsible for enforcing minimum wage, overtime, child labor, and family and medical leave laws across the United States, as well as standards and worker protections included in some immigration statutes.

Since August 2017, Weil has served as dean of the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University in Waltham.

And for more than 18 years, according to LinkedIn, he has served as co-director and senior fellow of the Transparency Policy Project at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Weil also held the administrator post in the Wage and Hour Division for nearly three years during the Obama administration, and worked for many years at Boston University, teaching economics and management.

