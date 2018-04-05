Brandeis men’s basketball coach fired after discrimination reports

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - The head coach of the Brandeis men’s basketball team has been fired after reports of discrimination.

In a letter to students, the university president says that several students filed serious discrimination complaints about head basketball coach Brian Meehan, alleging preferential and discriminatory treatment, unprofessional behavior, and racially biased harassment.

“No one at Brandeis should ever have to experience discrimination or harassment from any other member of the community,” said president Ron Liebowitz. “The university is committed to responding promptly, vigorously, and effectively once notified of any act of discrimination or harassment, and forbids retaliation against any individual who comes forward with a good-faith complaint.”

The statement says after a new complaint was brought against the coach earlier this week, he was put on administrative leave and began a review of prior incidents. After that review, Meehan was terminated.

