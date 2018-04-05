Brandeis men’s basketball coach fired due to several reports of discrimination

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - The Brandeis Men’s Basketball Head Coach has been fired due to several reports of discrimination from team members.

In a letter to students, the president of the university said several students filed serious discrimination complaints about Brian Meehan, head coach, alleging preferential and discriminatory treatment, unprofessional behavior and racially biased harassment.

“No one at Brandeis should ever have to experience discrimination or harassment from any other member of the community,” said President Ron Liebowitz. “The university is committed to responding promptly, vigorously, and effectively once notified of any act of discrimination or harassment, and forbids retaliation against any individual who comes forward with a good-faith complaint.”

The statement says the coach was put on administrative leave after someone came forward with another complaint earlier this week. This led to a review of all prior incidents prior to Meehan’s termination.

