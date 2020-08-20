Brandeis University lifts shelter-in-place order following bomb threat

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Brandeis University has lifted its shelter-in-place order following a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

People on the campus in Waltham were told to seek shelter after a bomb threat was called in shortly before 11 a.m., officials said.

The threat occurred while about 140 students were moving into residence halls, with about 660 students already having moved back to campus, the university said in a statement.

Campus police thoroughly swept the university’s grounds, ultimately issuing an “all-clear” just after 1:30 p.m.

Students who were moving in were temporarily directed away from the main campus, and were able to resume moving in immediately after the investigation was complete, officials said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

BENS ALERT UPDATE: All clear. It is safe to end the shelter-in-place and resume activities. Thank you for your patience. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

BENS UPDATE: Continue to shelter in place. Campus police are searching the grounds. We will update you with info as it becomes available. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

BENS ALERT UPDATE – A bomb threat has been called into Brandeis University. Please seek shelter. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

