Brandeis University officials address response to complaints about basketball coach

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials from Brandeis University met with community members Monday to discuss the school’s response to discrimination complants about the men’s basketball coach.

Among the issues addressed were how the university will handle complaints in the future and concerns about lack of transparency.

Brian Meehan was fired last week. The school said several students filed discrimination complaints last year about their coach and that he was disciplined. A new complaint this year led to him being fired.

