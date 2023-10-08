WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brandeis University professor’s daughter and son-in-law were among those killed in Israel after Hamas militants launched a series of attacks that has since turned into all-out war.

The university confirmed on Sunday that family members of Ilan Troen, a Professor Emeritus of Israel Studies, had been killed in the conflict that has so far left at least 900 people dead and thousands more wounded.

“We at Brandeis are deeply saddened to learn that Professor Troen has lost his daughter and son-in-law in the tragic events that are currently taking place in Israel,” Brandeis University President Ron Liebowitz stated. “Ilan, a Brandeis alumnus, and his family have long been treasured members of the Brandeis community, and we hold Ilan, his wife Carol, and his entire family in our thoughts. We condemn in the strongest way terrorism such as we have seen today perpetrated against innocent civilians and what has amounted to a multi-pronged war launched by Hamas.”

As of Sunday morning, the Associated Press reported that at least 600 people were believed to have been killed in Israel while 300 were killed in Gaza so far, more than 24 hours after Hamas fighters launched attacks from the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli military began its response.

A day after the surprise attacks, the Israeli government formally declared war against Hamas, with thousands of reservists called up beforehand and as Israel Defense Forces continue to clear Hamas fighters from towns in the country’s south.

