Brandeis University students evacuated after sodium cyanide found in dorm

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazardous materials scare prompted a large emergency response and triggered evacuations at Brandeis University on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the school for a report of a hazardous chemical substance found in the Foster Student Living Center around 2 p.m. ordered students out of the dormitory, according to a Brandeis spokesperson.

A hazardous material response team was called to the scene out of an abundance of caution and identified the substance as sodium cyanide, officials said.

Marysa Massoia, a student at the university, said those who live in the dormitory were relocated to the gym and campus center.

“I was very anxious,” she told 7News. “There were a bunch of firetrucks. I had no idea what was going on.”

No injuries have been reported.

Students have not yet been allowed back into the dormitory.

Waltham police say they do not expect to make any arrests related to this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

