Brave Hull police officer carefully removes cup stuck on baby skunk’s head

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A brave Hull police officer came to the rescue of a distressed baby skunk with a cup stuck on its head early Friday morning.

Video shared by the Hull Police Department shows Sergeant Edward Minelli dancing around the little critter as a fellow officer shined his flashlight on the animal

Minelli then lunged at the skunk, quickly grabbed the cup, and jumped back to avoid getting sprayed.

“You see all sorts of things on the midnight shift,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “This is just a reminder to properly dispose of your trash.”

Neither officer was sprayed and the skunk scurried off.

