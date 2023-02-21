A daredevil dog took a fearless dive in the Bahamas to take on a 12-foot hammerhead shark, and it was all caught on camera.

The incident happened off the coast of Exuma. Passengers who were on a board tour gasped and screamed as the god leapt into the water, appearing to fight the shark.

The dog then managed to get away, victoriously climbing ashore as if this wasn’t its first rodeo.

Exuma Water Sports says the pup lives on the private island.

It’s unclear if the dog was defending its home or looking to play with the shark.

Either way, the dog escaped unharmed, and hopefully the shark did too.

