Brave transit police K-9 ‘Molly’ helps take down Dorchester robbery suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A brave MBTA Transit Police K-9 officer is being credited with helping to take down a robbery suspect accused of forcing his way into a cash register at a restaurant in Dorchester on Wednesday.

An officer who was flagged down outside an eatery in the Fields Corner section of Dorchester about 9:25 p.m. said he saw Dimitri Lawson, 21, of Dorchester, standing over a broken cash register, according to transit police.

When Lawson allegedly refused to comply with orders to come out from behind the counter and exhibited signs that he would assault the officer, the transit cop released his canine partner, Molly, who managed to subdue Lawson despite being struck in the head with a closed fist, police said.

During the booking process, police determined that Lawson had several warrants out for his arrest, including breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

