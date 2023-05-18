FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of Taylor Swift superfans lined up in the cold for ‘The Eras Tour’ merchandise related to her upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Wrapped in blankets as temperatures tumbled overnight, the fans and concertgoers lined up to get the merchandise, which was set to officially go on sale at 10 a.m.

By noontime, merch sales were in full-swing after a tractor-trailer loaded with gear opened up shop to the sound fans cheering.

Some shoppers told 7NEWS they had been waiting anywhere from eight to ten hours for a chance to grab a shirt or sweater from the mobile outlet.

“Oh, yeah it was – 100 percent,” Michaela Griffiths said when asked if it was worth the wait. “I pulled an all-nighter. I got here at like five in the morning, so I’m really excited that I got my stuff that I wanted.”

“Now I don’t have to wait in a line on the day of the show – I can relax a little bit and yeah, I’m very happy,” another fan told 7NEWS while holding up an Eras Tour sweater.

Hours beforehand, fans were bundled up and sitting in lawn chairs, waiting in rows for the merch bus to open up – a morning-long effort that started before the crack of dawn for some.

“We thought 2:30 was a good time,” another fan said. “We’re passionate and you only live once, so why not camp out with your best friend, make friendship bracelets – for a sweatshirt.”

Cold or not, the stakeout was a preamble for the upcoming concerts at Gillette, with those in line saying they were stoked to see Swift take the stage.

“Everything is so well-choreographed and so well-thought through – everything about it, a Taylor Swift show, is incredible and I don’t want to miss a second of it,” said Jackie Prew.

“I think the demand right now is super-high, so, I’m like, forever grateful for my mom paying for me to let me go,” said Emily Randall.

It wasn’t just Swifties waiting Thursday morning either – Dave Randlett was also waiting bright and early to get his hands on something for his daughter, saying it’s worth it to make her happy with a Swifty gift.

“I’m here getting merch for my daughter – that’s the game plan,” Randlett said. “She’s gonna come down and bring me coffee.”

All three Swift concerts, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for two shows and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Sunday, are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night from May 19 through May 21.

Officials anticipate 200,000 Taylor Swift fans will come to Gillette Stadium across the next three nights.

The Foxboro Police Department has released a full traffic advisory regarding upcoming Taylor Swift shows that includes information on pickup and drop-off locations for concert attendees. See the advisory here.

Check out this line for @taylorswift13 merchandise at @GilletteStadium.



Those waiting in line tell me they came to get a few shirts only available in person today that they couldn’t otherwise get online.



Some fans skipped school to come! @7News pic.twitter.com/yE3qAdafKF — Samantha York (@SamYorkReports) May 18, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)