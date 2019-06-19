Brawl near New Hampshire YMCA leads to arrest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say a brawl near a YMCA in Manchester, New Hampshire, prompted a foot chase that ended in an arrest.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in the area of Mechanic Street and Hampshire Lane learned eight people, including a knife-wielding man, had just been involved in an altercation, according to the Manchester Police Department.

One of the individuals Madey Khamis, of Manchester, emerged from an alley near the YMCA, made eye contact with an officer, and allegedly took off running.

The officer gave chase and caught Khamis as he tried to slip through a parking lot onto Stark Street.

Khamis was taken into custody without further incident.

He is facing a charge of resisting arrest.

