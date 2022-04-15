SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A brazen burglar was caught on camera smashing his way inside a Somerville grocery store and swiping some cash.

Police were called to the scene at Shivalic Food and Spice which sits near the intersection of Broadway and Lincoln Street around 6 a.m. for reports of a breaking and entering, according to the department.

Security cameras inside the store were thankfully rolling when a masked man armed with a crowbar made his way inside and right for the cash register.

After clearing out the cash register, the man begins grabbing things off the shelves behind the counter. Owner Sam said the damage left behind is indescribable.

“People are going to be traumatized walking into the store and seeing the mess and the state it was in,” he told 7NEWS.

The damage not contained to just the inside of the store. Sam said the masked man smashed several of his windows in his attempt to break in.

“The guy tried to break in from the front. He had a crowbar so he took a couple of shots from the front but couldn’t get in, so he went around,” Sam explained.

He said he is thankful for the outpouring of support from his community and hopes the surveillance videos will help police nab a suspect.

“It was heartbreaking, we’re such a small grocery store,” Sam said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)