Brazen thieves caught on camera stealing Salvation Army Red Kettle outside grocery store

(WHDH) — Police in Minnesota are searching for a pair of brazen thieves who were caught on camera stealing a Salvation Army Red Kettle that was set up outside of a grocery store in Blaine on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shared on Facebook by the Blaine Police Department shows two men dressed in hooded sweatshirts, one of whom used a bolt cutter to pry the kettle loose at Northtown Cub Foods.

The men fled the area after the robbery, according to police.

It’s not known how much money was inside the kettle.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact police at 763-427-1212.

