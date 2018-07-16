BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brazilian mother and her 9-year-old son separated at the border are prepared to share their story.

The mother and son were reunited in Boston after spending 45 days apart.

The son stayed in a facility in Texas, where the mother and her attorney argue he was traumatized.

The mother and son are expected to talk about their separation at a conference in Boston at 9:30 a.m.

