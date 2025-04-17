FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) an illegal immigrant from Brazil was arrested in Falmouth last month.

Ilma Leandro De Oliveira, 53, is accused of raping a child and is facing multiple sex crime charges.

Officials say she was first arrested in Texas back in 2007 for illegally entering the U.S. and was deported back to Brazil.

Officials say De Oliveira illegally entered the U.S. again.

She was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on March 18 on charges of rape of a child, reckless endangerment of a child, indecent exposure, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, unnatural acts with a child, aggravated statutory rape of a child, and incest.

Then, two days later, she was arrested by ICE, officials said.

ICE transferred custody of De Oliveira to the U.S. Marshals Service on April 8, and is expected to be prosecuted for illegal reentry after deportation, ICE said.

