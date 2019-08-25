Breaching humpback whale wows Gloucester fishermen

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Two fishermen off the coast of Gloucester reeled in the catch of a lifetime Saturday — not on a line, but on video as they got footage of a breaching whale.

Jonathan DiMaio said he and a friend did not plan to see a humpback whale when they went fishing that morning.

“We did not expect it, we didn’t expect anything to come out of the water that size, that close to us,” DiMaio said. “He was pretty close, I’d say probably like 10 to 15 feet away. It was pretty exciting and scary at the same time to see that happen.”

This isn’t the first time a whale has been spotted in Massachusetts this summer. Whales have been seen off the coast of Cape Cod, in Duxbury and even in Boston Harbor.

But DiMaio said even though whale sightings have become the norm, there is something special about seeing one up close.

“People probably say ‘Why do you get so excited, it’s just a whale?'” DiMaio said. “Well, I mean it’s hard to find them that close and doing that kind of activity.”

