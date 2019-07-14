Breaching whale brushes boat in Duxbury

Several boaters off the coast of Duxbury now have a whale of a tale to tell, after one of the enormous animals got close enough to their boat to leave a crack Sunday afternoon.

Boaters said they had seen whales numerous times on other trips, but the one that brushed up against their vessel Sunday was a different kettle of fish.

“I just held on and my grandson and granddaughter were going ‘Uh-oh,’ and then it came up and knocked the boat,” said Chuck Richards, whose family owns the boat.

The whale left a visible crack in the boat, but that didn’t stop Richards and his family — they stayed out on the water for the rest of the day.