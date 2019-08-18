Break-in at Woonsocket, RI store caught on tape

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Woonsocket police are investigating a robbery at a tech store that was caught on tape.

Police say the suspect broke in by shattering the front window and took the cash register, which contained $1,500.

The store owner said he will not press charges if the person responsible returns the money and register.

The break-in is still under investigation.

