TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A break-in suspect is accused of stealing Suboxone and a laptop from an apartment in Tewksbury on Monday evening.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at an apartment in the area of Archtone Avenue around 5:15 p.m. learned from the caller that they heard a noise and then saw Adam Alsarabi, 34, of Boston, in their home, according to Tewksbury police.

Alsarabi allegedly ran out the door but was later found at a nearby bus terminal and taken into custody.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime, larceny of a drug — Suboxone, larceny under $1,200 — laptop, and larceny from a building.

