WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver struck a Pembroke police cruiser and a state police cruiser during a low-speed pursuit from Pembroke to Weymouth early Monday morning, state police said.

Pembroke police pursuing a breaking-and-entering suspect on Route 53 around 3:45 a.m. deployed stop sticks on the roadway after the driver allegedly hit a Pembroke police cruiser before making minimal contact with the state police cruiser, according to authorities.

The vehicle came to a stop and the suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without incident.

