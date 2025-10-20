We had one wet commute Monday morning, but since then the worst of the rain is over, and we’ll continue the break into Tuesday. However, we do have another round coming on Wednesday in Massachusetts.

Tuesday morning will be chilly in the mid 40s with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s. Skies will be pretty bright, too. That’ll help us to dry out a bit from Monday’s rain.

We have more rain chances and breezy conditions ahead for Wednesday. Most of the rain will fall in the morning during the morning commute. It’s not looking nearly as heavy as Monday morning’s rain, though. Morning lows will be mild near 50 degrees with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Thursday we have a low-end chance for just a spot shower. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny. Lows in the morning will drop to the low 40s with highs near 60 degrees.

Friday won’t be far off from Thursday. Again, another chance for a spot shower with a sun/cloud mix. Highs will top off in the upper 50s with morning lows near 40 degrees.

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry and partly sunny with cool highs in the mid 50s. Get ready for cold mornings those days, though, with lows into the mid to upper 30s again. Monday will start cold again in the 30s with highs into the low 50s.

Stay tuned!