SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus will be closed through Wednesday as crews battle wildfire flames at the popular site, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

DCR staff as well as members of the State Police will be on site to redirect people unaware of the closure.

The agency has encouraged people to follow updates on the closure on Twitter @MassDCR.

