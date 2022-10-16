BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said.

Around 9:00 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured.

The two men were rushed to the hospital, with one in critical condition while the other remains stable, officials said.

“As I said, our hearts are heavy,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “We need the community’s help here. If anyone has any information at all with regards to this incident, please contact the Boston Police Department. And we’ll continue to keep those who are in the hospital and the family of the woman who’s passed in our thoughts and prayers.”

There is no confirmation of any arrests, police are asking anyone with information to call at 617-343-4500.

