EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered as search teams continue to look for a second victim near Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts State Police.

According to an MSP spokesperson, crews had been searching for the swimmers since midnight. In a statement, he said troopers were called in by Edgartown Police after their department received reports of two young males jumping from the nearby Jaws Bridge, but not resurfacing.

State Police marine and air teams were dispatched to help local firefighters and police who had searched the waters until around 3:30 a.m., according to the statement.

State Police divers resumed the search sometime later in the morning, with the U.S. Coast Guard also assisting.

#HappeningNow: @USCG is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge. Searching are CG STA Woods Hole, Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Hammerhead, Edgartown Fire, Oaks Bluff Fire, Tisbury Fire, Dukes County Sheriff and Mass State Police.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 15, 2022

