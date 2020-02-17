BREAKING: Boston police searching for car in connection with kidnapping of 5-year-old girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person who kidnapped a a 5-year-old girl in Boston and drove her south before she was recovered in Randolph, police said.
A 5-year-old was in a car that was taken shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dorchester Avenue, police said. She was in a silver 2007 Honda Accord with dark tinted windows parked in front of a restaurant, and surveillance footage shows a person walking across the street and getting into the car before quickly driving off and brushing against a black SUV.
The girl’s father was in the restaurant and immediately called 911 when he saw the car missing, witnesses said. The girl was found shortly before 5 p.m. in Randolph and is being evaluated, police said.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the Accord, which has a license plate of US117D.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)