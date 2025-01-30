BOSTON (WHDH) - A special live production of “Peter Pan: The Musical” brought joy and light to thousands of children living with visual and hearing impairments.

The inclusive one-of-a-kind performance was organized by Rodman for Kids.

The organization’s “Theatre for Kids” program aims to break down barriers and make the performing arts accessible for all kids.

“The idea of ‘Theater for Kids’ is just to open the door to a new world and hopefully inspire the kids that are in the audience,” said Amy Rossman, director of Rodman for Kids. “Hopefully it’ll inspire a love for the arts, and just open the door to a new world that they may not have even known existed before.”

The special production at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House featured audio descriptions for visually impaired children and sign language interpreters for hearing impaired children.

Kids also got a hands on experience on the set, and were able to talk to the cast after the play.

Parents and teachers say shows like these brings joy to both them and their children.

“Oh, we’re coming here to have fun with the kids and to enjoy the show. Yeah, we’re very excited to be here,” said Nancy Arroyo, a parent in the crowd.

The production is already inspiring some to dream big.

“It’s real cool because after watching this, we’re gonna get to kind of come away with some new dances and things we can add to our show, and I’m really excited to watch it,” said one child in the crowd.

