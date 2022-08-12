BOSTON (WHDH) - A water rescue involving multiple agencies is underway by the Dorchester Gas Tank, according to officials.

A member of the Coast Guard confirmed for 7NEWS that their team was called in to help search for a person believed to be in the water.

Crews from Boston Fire, Massachusetts State Police and Massport, as well as Boston EMS could be seen at Dorchester Bay, searching the water near Morrissey Boulevard since at least 4:30 a.m.

By 5:30, Coast Guard helicopters could be seen flying in the area with almost a half dozen rescue boats operating around the bay.

