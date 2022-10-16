HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - School is canceled for Haverhill students after the school committee and the educators’ association were unable to reach a tentative agreement, according to the superintendent Sunday.

In her update on the Haverhill Public Schools’ website, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the day will now serve as a professional development day for all staff. The school committee and union are still in communication, and the negotiation team will meet again Monday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Students will have to make up the “day of lost learning time” at the end of the school year, her update read.

Haverhill’s union had a hard deadline of negotiating until 5:00 p.m., by which if they had failed to make an agreement, they would strike on Monday.

“While some progress was made over the last few days, we are extremely disappointed that union leadership and the Massachusetts Teachers Association has encouraged our teachers to take this illegal action,” the Haverhill Negotiations Subcommittee said in part in their statement on the strike. “The School Committee and the Mass State Labor Board are asking a Salem Superior Court judge to issue an injunction against the union for its illegal strike which would have a devastating effect on the students and families in Haverhill.”

The unions said they are asking for higher wages and smaller classroom sizes. The Haverhill School Committee accused the state teacher’s union of hijacking local negotiations for their own agenda, at students’ expense.

“What people don’t realize is, unlike the city of Brookline when they had their strike, Haverhill is an affordable community, ” James Flaherty, grandfather of a Haverhill student said. “We have a lot of low-income families. And as we learned during COVID, there are many children in this city who unfortunately, don’t get proper nutrition at home.”

Neither Malden Public Schools, nor the Malden Education Association, who authorized a strike on Monday with Haverhill’s association, have made any changes to school Monday. Malden did not have a strict deadline, and though they said they have made progress on a few key points, teachers are prepared to negotiate through the night if need be.

“There’s still several hours left in this day and we’re committed to getting as much done as we can,” Deb Gesualdo, President of the Malden EA said. “Hopefully we’ll come to an agreement. Nobody wants to go on strike and be on a picket line. Our educators want to be in classrooms, with students, teaching them.”

Should Malden negotiations fail Sunday night, 14,000 students across both districts will be impacted by strikes.

Marotta said the local YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open on Monday for children already enrolled in their programming. The schools are also working with Food Services to provide free lunch on Monday and free breakfast on Tuesday to children under 18.

“I am hopeful that this strike will be brief,” Marotta said, “and that we will be back in our classrooms on Tuesday.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)