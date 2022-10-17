MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden educators and the school committee reached a tentative agreement Monday night, ending the day long union strike.

Negotiators for the union and teachers left negotiations after 9:00 p.m., and said they had reached an agreement.

Details on the agreement will be released once they are reviewed by union members and the school committee. Both parties said the agreement was hard fought, but were happy to have a decision that helps the city, the schools, and the students.

Tuesday will be a regular school day for all students and staff, the release said.

“We are thrilled to have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that provides our teachers and other educators with competitive compensation for the incredibly important work they perform every day,” Superintendent Ligia Noriega said.

“We are eager to move forward together as a united school district,” she said, “with a renewed commitment to serving the students and families of the Malden Public Schools.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)