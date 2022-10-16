BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person is in critical condition after four people were stabbed downtown.

The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street.

Police said that an arrest was made.

Video captured by 7NEWS showed a heavy police presence in the area Sunday morning.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

