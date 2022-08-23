LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were killed in what appeared to be a double-fatal shooting in the City of Lynn, according to officials.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said the victims were found dead around 3 p.m. Tuesday, after police were called to 98 Rockaway Street for a report of shots being fired.

In a press release, the DA’s office announced that the incident is being investigated by Lynn Police, as well as Essex County’s State Police Detective Unit, in addition to the DA office itself.

Neighbors who spoke to 7NEWS described how they heard at least a dozen gunshots ring out earlier in the day.

