LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders are working to put out a fire burning through a multi-story building in Lynn.

Crews could be seen operating on Allerton Street around 5:30 p.m., with flames visibly shooting out from the roof of a home in a densely populated neighborhood.

Footage from Sky7 showed large sections of the multi-story building’s roof had already started to cave-in as firefighters worked to get control of the flames.

