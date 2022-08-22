BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process.

MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.

No details on injuries or what caused the fire have been released yet.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Vehicle Fire in #Cambridge on I-90 EB, At Exit 131. The Ramp to Exit 131 is currently closed. Expect delays — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 22, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)