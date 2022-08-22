BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process.
MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.
No details on injuries or what caused the fire have been released yet.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
