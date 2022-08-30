BOSTON (WHDH) - Several streets were shut down in Boston Tuesday night as police responded to a bomb threat that was phoned-in to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Longwood and Brookline Avenues were taped off as multiple police cruisers lined the area immediately outside of the hospital.

Boston Police confirmed the threat was made sometime Tuesday evening. By around 9 p.m., authorities moved to close streets near the facility, taping several roads off to vehicle and foot traffic as an investigation continued.

People were not permitted to enter the hospital for part of the evening, though individuals were allowed to leave, according to patient family members who spoke with 7NEWS.

By 10 p.m., a number of police officers began to clear the scene.

7NEWS has since reached out to Boston Children’s Hospital for comment. The hospital said as officials respond, all inquiries are being handled by Boston PD.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

