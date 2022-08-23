LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are dead and a woman died of an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot after an alleged murder-suicide in Lynn, according to officials.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the shooting deaths of three men in two different locations are under investigation, as well as the “apparent suicide of a female” in another part of the city. All four victims are believed to be related to one another, according to the DA’s office, with all three scenes within a mile of each other.

In a press release, the DA initially said two men were found dead around 3 p.m. Tuesday, after police were called to 98 Rockaway Street for a report of shots being fired.

Neighbors who spoke to 7NEWS described how they heard at least a dozen gunshots ring out earlier in the day.

The two men, reported as being 66- and 34-years-old, suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

From there, officers learned a 31-year-old woman was a possible suspect.

The same woman was found dead from an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of a grocery store on 35 Washington Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police then found a fourth person dead in a vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street.

Details on the Laighton Street death have been sparse, but 7NEWS sources said the victim is also believed to have been killed by the same suspect. They also informed 7NEWS that one of the victims killed Tuesday is believed to be the suspect’s father.

Authorities said names and specific relationships of those killed will not be released to the public until next of kin are notified.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

