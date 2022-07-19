BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– Authorities in Vermont said a person of interest in the case of a missing Harvard woman has been shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro.

In a press release, Vermont State Police (VSP) said the person was being sought in connection with the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson, and was found walking in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.

They said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. when police found and tried to speak with the man.

Massachusetts State Police’s Dave Procopio said both VSP and the Brattleboro Police Department were involved in the confrontation.

Neither departments have named the person of interest who was killed Tuesday night.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

