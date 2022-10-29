DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said.

Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries.

While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking about 5 different areas.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. People may also submit a tip anonymously via 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

