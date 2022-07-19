ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed suspect who barricaded himself in a vehicle on Route 495 has suffered an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to an update from State Police.

Police originally shut down the roadway in Andover in response to the situation, calling in crisis negotiators to resolve the standoff peacefully.

State Police said in a preliminary report that the suspect was believed to be the only person in the vehicle.

The exact condition of the suspect is not known at this time, but State Police said the they have been taken to a hospital.

Route 495 has since reopened.

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** Route 495 NB North of Route 93 and Route 495 SB South of Route 28 – all lanes fully closed in both directions due to police activity – avoid area, roadway will be closed for an extended duration. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 20, 2022

