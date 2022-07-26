FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are reportedly involved in a standoff with an armed suspect in Fitchburg, according to police sources.

7NEWS has learned no officers have been injured during the standoff on Oliver Street, but that a police dog was hit by gunfire.

Authorities are calling the standoff a “tactical, ongoing situation with an armed suspect,” and that State Police tactical assets have been deployed in the area.

Information on what led up to the incident is not yet available.

MSP’s Tactical assets on scene, ongoing situation involving armed suspect, Oliver Street in Fitchburg. Any media responding should stage at parking lot of Fitchburg police station. Update will be provided when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2022

