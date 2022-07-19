ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have shut down Route 495 in the area of Lawrence and Andover as they respond to an armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle.

State Police said in a preliminary report that patrols and tactical units are on the scene and that the suspect is believed to be the only person in the vehicle.

Crisis negotiators are currently at the standoff and working to resolve the situation peacefully, according to officials.

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** Route 495 NB North of Route 93 and Route 495 SB South of Route 28 – all lanes fully closed in both directions due to police activity – avoid area, roadway will be closed for an extended duration. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 20, 2022

