ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have shut down Route 495 in the area of Lawrence and Andover as they respond to an armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle.
State Police said in a preliminary report that patrols and tactical units are on the scene and that the suspect is believed to be the only person in the vehicle.
Crisis negotiators are currently at the standoff and working to resolve the situation peacefully, according to officials.
