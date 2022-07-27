BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has died after shots were fired in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night.

Boston Police said the shooting happened in the area of 28 Ellington Street, near a playground sometime before 7:25 p.m.

Neighbors in the area told 7NEWS they heard multiple gun shots before seeing someone run away from the scene.

No arrests have been made yet as police officers and detectives continue to sweep the area for evidence.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

