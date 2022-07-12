BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Eversource workers have been taken to a hospital after what officials are calling an underground transformation explosion in Boston.

Boston Fire said the workers were transported from Bowdoin Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The roadway near the State House has been closed down as police and firefighters respond to the incident.

Companies on scene at a manhole explosion across from 37 Bowdoin St downtown Boston. @@BOSTON_EMS has transported 2 @EversourceMA workers to Mass General Hosp. pic.twitter.com/Bq0EskvDGC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 12, 2022

The sound of explosions and sparks could be seen coming from a sidewalk grate near the intersection with Ashburton Place.

In a statement from Eversource, the company said their crews are investigating the incident and are working to gather more details.

The statement read:

“Our crews are on scene investigating an incident at Cambridge Street and Bowdoin Street in Boston. We first responded just after six o’clock this evening and immediately worked to make the area safe. We did have a crew performing routine maintenance on a piece of underground equipment in the area and we are working to gather details about exactly what happened and will provide updates as we learn more. There are currently no associated power outages.“

