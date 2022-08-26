BOSTON (WHDH) - A special, three-day walk made up of breast cancer awareness supporters got underway in Boston Friday, featuring a large group of participants who have been raising funds for cancer care and research.

The “Susan G. Komen New England 3-Day” started at 4:30 a.m. as walkers made their way down Huntington Avenue.

Many of the participants had raised a minimum of $2,300 for the group, which contributes over $1.1 billion in investments for breakthrough cancer research and more than $2.3 billion for cancer patient support, according to a press release.

One woman who flew all the way in from Texas told 7NEWS why she made the trip and came with her own costume.

“Well, this is Boston, it’s one of the oldest communities in the nation and we’re doing a walk here, so why not do some good and also have some fun?” said Debby Rich.

Stops on Friday included the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, Newton City Hall and Boston University’s Marsh Chapel.

The event is slated to continue through the weekend.

